Two Colonies Sealed, State Land Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:48 PM

Two colonies sealed, state land retrieved

Faisalabad Development Authority's enforcement team foil a bid to occupy state land measuring 4 kanal and 10 marla which was allocated for graveyard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority's enforcement team foil a bid to occupy state land measuring 4 kanal and 10 marla which was allocated for graveyard.

According to official sources, the enforcement team during checking found that 4 kanal and 10 marla state land allocated for a graveyard adjacent to the garden was being occupied by a factory owner.

Meanwhile, the team sealed the offices of two illegal towns including Bholewal Town and Universal Town near bypass road Chak No 9-JB.

The team also sealed plot Nos. Y-11, 101-W-16, RSR-X-137, RSR-Y-37, ISR-Z-21 and 02-XISR-23 in Madina town area over illegal constructions.

The team also sealed a plot in Pertab Nagar over non-payment of commercialization fee and removed encroachmentsin Sir Syed Town.

