UrduPoint.com

Two Commanders Among Six Terrorists Arrested From Kohat

Published February 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in an intelligence-based operation on Friday apprehended six terrorists including two commanders from Kohat.

According to CTD, information was received about the presence of terrorists in Kohat-- following which an operation was conducted and six terrorists including two commanders were arrested.

The arrested terrorists were wanted to police in cases of heinous nature crimes including terrorism and murders.

The arrested terrorists were identified as commander M Kamal alias Rockety and commander Abdullah alias Izrail, the CTD said. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

