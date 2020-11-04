UrduPoint.com
Two Commerce Professors Transferred

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:53 PM

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday transferred two Professors (BPS-20) of Commerce Wing, Higher Education Department in public interest and posted them against new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday transferred two Professors (BPS-20) of Commerce Wing, Higher education Department in public interest and posted them against new assignments.

In a notification issued here by Establishment Department, Professor/Principal Govt.

College of Management Sciences Sangota Swat Zameen Khan has been transferred and posted as Principal Govt. College of Management Sciences No.2 Mardan.

Similarly, Principal Govt. College of Management Sciences Timergara has been transferred and posted as Principal Govt. College of Commerce No. 2 Nowshera.

