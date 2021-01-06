Two commercial centres sealed over corona, dengue SOPs violation

District administration sealed two commercial centres during crackdown over violation of corona and dengue SOPs here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration sealed two commercial centres during crackdown over violation of corona and dengue SOPs here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the mall of Cantt and China Town at Abdali Road were sealed as Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) were being ignored completely.

The indoor activities were underway at the centres as no water drainage arrangements were made there to avert from dengue virus.

The raid was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner city Abida Fareed.

Health officials were also present on the occasion.