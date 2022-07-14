Two commit suicide

Two persons including a girl committed suicide in separate incidents, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Two persons including a girl committed suicide in separate incidents, here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that Asima (28) of Toba Tek Singh along with her younger sister was staying at a local hotel in Susan road area. She was upset due to disappointing behavior of her boy friend.

To which, she committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope.

Madina Town police shifted the dead body to mortuary for autopsy. Police have collected forensic evidences from the scene and started investigation.

In another incident, Muhammad Waqas of Jamil Park, Kokianwla Road also ended his life by hanging himself with a rope. According to family sources, he was mentally ill.