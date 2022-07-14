UrduPoint.com

Two Commit Suicide

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Two commit suicide

Two persons including a girl committed suicide in separate incidents, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Two persons including a girl committed suicide in separate incidents, here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that Asima (28) of Toba Tek Singh along with her younger sister was staying at a local hotel in Susan road area. She was upset due to disappointing behavior of her boy friend.

To which, she committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope.

Madina Town police shifted the dead body to mortuary for autopsy. Police have collected forensic evidences from the scene and started investigation.

In another incident, Muhammad Waqas of Jamil Park, Kokianwla Road also ended his life by hanging himself with a rope. According to family sources, he was mentally ill.

Related Topics

Dead Police Hotel Road Suicide Toba Tek Singh Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

48 seconds ago
 Two young boys drown in Mangla dam

Two young boys drown in Mangla dam

49 seconds ago
 Pelosi Says Democrats Intend to Retain Control of ..

Pelosi Says Democrats Intend to Retain Control of US Congress in November Electi ..

52 seconds ago
 President Alvi has no moral justification to remai ..

President Alvi has no moral justification to remain in office: Irfan Siddiqui

56 seconds ago
 Belgian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation Due ..

Belgian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation Due to Family Reasons

7 minutes ago
 UN Stands Against Any Undemocratic Transfer of Pow ..

UN Stands Against Any Undemocratic Transfer of Power - Spokesperson

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.