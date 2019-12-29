Two commit suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::A young man and a girl committed suicide in separate incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that 35-year-old Shahid Riaz, resident of Chak No.63-GB was upset over poverty and he swallowed poisonous pills.

He was rushed to hospital in precarious condition where he breathed his last.

In another incident, 22-year-old girl Iqra Tayyab, resident of Chak No.435-GB gulped pesticide after her family elders scolded her over a minor dispute. She was shifted to hospital where she expired.

The police have handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.