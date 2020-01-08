UrduPoint.com
Two Commit Suicide

Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) -:A young man and a married girl committed suicides in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police said Wednesday that 35-year-old Danish, resident of Umair Town, consumed poison pills after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute. He was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last.

Similarly, 30-year-old Haseena, wife of Shamshair, resident of Jhang Road consumed poisonous drink after an altercation occurred between her and her in-laws.

The girl was shifted to hospital where doctors tried their best to save her life but in vain and she expired.

The police handed over both the dead bodies to their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

