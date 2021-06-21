Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

Two youth committed suicide, in the precincts of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Two youth committed suicide, in the precincts of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police said on Monday that 20-year-old Allah Ditta and his 18-year-old friend Junaidswallowed poisonous pills and ended their lives over some unknown reasons.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.