Two Commit Suicide In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:33 PM
Two youth committed suicide, in the precincts of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Two youth committed suicide, in the precincts of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
Police said on Monday that 20-year-old Allah Ditta and his 18-year-old friend Junaidswallowed poisonous pills and ended their lives over some unknown reasons.
The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.