Two Commit Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:35 PM

Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

Two persons committed suicide in various incidents here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Two persons committed suicide in various incidents here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 42-year-old Zahid of Chak No 157-RB swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with his family over a domestic dispute. He was shifted to a hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Hina of Ahmad Town swallowed poisonous pills over a domestic dispute. She was shifted to a hospital where she expired.

