Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A youth and a teenage girl committed suicide in separate incidents in nearby localities here on Monday.

Police said that Kiran Bibi (17) d/o Riaz, resident of Chak No.75-JB swallowed poisonous pills after her family elders scolded her over minor dispute.

She was rushed to Allied Hospital where she expired.

In another incident, Ahmad Ali (25) s/o Hatim Ali resident of Chak No.235-RB swallowed poisonous pills after quarrelling with his family members.

He was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad where he breathed his last.

The police handed over both the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.