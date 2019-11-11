UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Commit Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:13 PM

Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

A youth and a teenage girl committed suicide in separate incidents in nearby localities here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A youth and a teenage girl committed suicide in separate incidents in nearby localities here on Monday.

Police said that Kiran Bibi (17) d/o Riaz, resident of Chak No.75-JB swallowed poisonous pills after her family elders scolded her over minor dispute.

She was rushed to Allied Hospital where she expired.

In another incident, Ahmad Ali (25) s/o Hatim Ali resident of Chak No.235-RB swallowed poisonous pills after quarrelling with his family members.

He was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad where he breathed his last.

The police handed over both the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Suicide Family

Recent Stories

Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi opens Sharjah FDI Forum 20 ..

16 minutes ago

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Invest in Sharj ..

46 minutes ago

Umar Siddiq continues rich run of form

1 hour ago

Faizan Riaz smashes scintillating double century f ..

1 hour ago

Anti-corruption week begins in Multan

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.