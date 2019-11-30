Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Two youth committed suicide in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, Ali Raza (22), resident of Mohallah Sadiqabad in Ghulam Muhammad Abad ended his life by hanging himself from the rope tied to the ceiling of room.

In another incident, Abid Shafi (30) of Toba Tek Singh swallowed poisonous pills after being dejected over financial problems.

He was rushed to local hospital from where he was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in critical condition where he breathed his last.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.