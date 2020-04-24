UrduPoint.com
Two Commit Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

A man and his bhabhi (sister-in-law) allegedly committed suicides in Tandlianwala police precincts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : A man and his bhabhi (sister-in-law) allegedly committed suicides in Tandlianwala police precincts.

A police spokesman said here Friday that Daim Shah, son of Noor Shah, and his bhabhi Naseem Bibi, wife of Kashif, reportedly ended their lives by hanging themselves with ceiling fan in Chak No 404-GB.

The family members informed the area police who shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

The police are investigating the case to ascertain the cause of suicide, the spokesman added.

