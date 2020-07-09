Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

Two persons committed suicide over domestic disputes in nearby localities of the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons committed suicide over domestic disputes in nearby localities of the city during past 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that Muhammad Sarwar (40) resident of Shadab Colony Jhang Road swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with his family members.

He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Similarly, Abdul Ghaffar (40) resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad ended his life by taking poisonous pills after quarreling with his family elders.

The police have handed over the bodies to their relativesafter completing necessary formalities.