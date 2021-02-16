UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Commit Suicide In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Two commit suicide in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Two men allegedly committed suicide over some domestic issues in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

According to Chunian City police, Kamran r/o Chunian, jumped into BF link canal near Kot Gama and drowned.

Rescue-1122 divers recovered the body and shifted it to THQ hospital.

In another incident,15-year-old Moazzam Shaukat, r/o Maulapur road Allabad, consumed poisonous pills over some domestic issue. He was shifted to Jinnah hospital, Lahore in serious condition but he failed to survive.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Suicide Chunian

Recent Stories

Iranian Armed Forces, IRGC Welcome Russian Naval U ..

24 minutes ago

New Zealand-Australia row erupts over 'terrorist' ..

24 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Addressing 'Historic Wrong' by Ret ..

24 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo joins UNICEF&#039;s Humanitarian Airf ..

51 minutes ago

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

55 minutes ago

China Mulling Curbs on Rare Earth Exports to Hurt ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.