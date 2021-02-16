Two commit suicide in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Two men allegedly committed suicide over some domestic issues in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

According to Chunian City police, Kamran r/o Chunian, jumped into BF link canal near Kot Gama and drowned.

Rescue-1122 divers recovered the body and shifted it to THQ hospital.

In another incident,15-year-old Moazzam Shaukat, r/o Maulapur road Allabad, consumed poisonous pills over some domestic issue. He was shifted to Jinnah hospital, Lahore in serious condition but he failed to survive.

Police started investigation.