UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Commit Suicide In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Two commit suicide in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :-:A woman committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Phoolnagar near here on Sunday.

According to police, Safia Bibi (35), the mother of three children had been living with her parents in Pattoki Darbar Baba Abbas after getting divorce from her husband few years ago.

This morning, she jumped into Jamber canal and ended her life.

People present on the occasion fished out the body and handed over to Phoolnagar police.

Her brother Saleem told the police that his sister was mentally-ill.

In another incident, Tariq (60), resident of Kelon Kalan committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over domestic issues.

Kasur Sadr police were investigating.

Related Topics

Police Divorce Suicide Pattoki Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

33 minutes ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

1 hour ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

3 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.