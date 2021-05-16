Two commit suicide in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :-:A woman committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Phoolnagar near here on Sunday.

According to police, Safia Bibi (35), the mother of three children had been living with her parents in Pattoki Darbar Baba Abbas after getting divorce from her husband few years ago.

This morning, she jumped into Jamber canal and ended her life.

People present on the occasion fished out the body and handed over to Phoolnagar police.

Her brother Saleem told the police that his sister was mentally-ill.

In another incident, Tariq (60), resident of Kelon Kalan committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over domestic issues.

Kasur Sadr police were investigating.