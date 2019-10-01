Two commit suicide in separate incidents in Faisalabad

Persons committed suicide in separate incidents over domestic disputes here during the past 12 hours

Police said on Tuesday that 25-year-old Shakeel Mukhtar of Yaseen Abad swallowed poisonous substance when his parents reprimanded him over late coming home.

He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last.

In the other incident, 25-year-old Tanveer Akram of Chak No 446-GB committed suicide by swallowing poisonous substance over severe financial constraints.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives for burial after completing legal requirements.