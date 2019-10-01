Two Commit Suicide In Separate Incidents In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:49 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : persons committed suicide in separate incidents over domestic disputes here during the past 12 hours.
Police said on Tuesday that 25-year-old Shakeel Mukhtar of Yaseen Abad swallowed poisonous substance when his parents reprimanded him over late coming home.
He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last.
In the other incident, 25-year-old Tanveer Akram of Chak No 446-GB committed suicide by swallowing poisonous substance over severe financial constraints.
The police handed over the bodies to their relatives for burial after completing legal requirements.