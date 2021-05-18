Two Commit Suicide; Man Kills Wife At Swabi
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:54 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Two youngsters commit suicide and a man kills his wife in separate incidents occurred in the district, police said on Tuesday.
In first incident that happened within limits of Gadoon Industrial Estate, a youngster, Fazal Hayat commit suicide by consuming wheat preserving pesticide pills.
The second incident of suicide occurred in village Baaja where a man, Usman took poisonous pills.
It is worth mentioning that as many as twelve persons have committed suicide in the district by consuming poisonous pills in last two weeks.
Meanwhile, a man shot dead his wife over a domestic issue in village Tordher.
Police has started investigation into the incident.