Two commit suicide, one drowns in rainwater pond

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A married woman and a young girl committed suicide in different villages of south-eastern district of Tharparkar, while a young man drowned to death in rain water pond.

According to police, 21 year old married woman Sodhi w/o Sultan Mangrio, ended her life in village Katho Mangria reportedly due to financial hardships.

In another incident a 13 years girl, Moomal d/o Jojhu Meghwar, resident of village Bhakoiyo of Mithi Tahsil apparently committed suicide by hanging herself in her home but the reason of suicide could not be ascertained, said the police.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after completing medico legal formalities.

A young man, Abdul Ghani s/o Gulzar Ahmed resident of village Vajoto drowned to death in rainwater pond near village Wakia as his foot slipped while having bath in the pond.