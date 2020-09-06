UrduPoint.com
Two Commit Suicides

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

Two commit suicides

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons including a girl committed suicide over domestic dispute in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Police said here on Sunday that Uzma Bibi (24) resident of Muzaffar Colony took chemical after quarreling with her in-laws and she was rushed to hospital in precarious condition where she breathed her last.

In another incident, Irshad (68) resident of Dawood Nagar took poison over domesticdispute and was shifted to hospital where he expired. The police handed over bodies to theirrelatives for burial after completing necessary legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

