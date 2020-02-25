Two commits suicide in Faisalabad

Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents at Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents at Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that 22-year-old Abid of chak 633-GB Lundianwala had an altercation with his wife Shazia over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage,he committed suicide by shooting himself.

In another incident, 26-year-old Muzammal Hussain of chak 505-GB Mamonkanjan committed suicide by shooting himself when his family reprimanded him over a minor domestic dispute.