Two Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

Two commits suicide in Faisalabad

Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents at Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents at Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that 22-year-old Abid of chak 633-GB Lundianwala had an altercation with his wife Shazia over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage,he committed suicide by shooting himself.

In another incident, 26-year-old Muzammal Hussain of chak 505-GB Mamonkanjan committed suicide by shooting himself when his family reprimanded him over a minor domestic dispute.

