UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Commits Suicide In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Two commits suicide in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Two men allegedly committed suicide over domestic issues in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

According to city Chunian police, Kamran r/o Chunian jumped into BF link canal near Kot Gama and ended his life.

Rescue-1122 divers recovered the body and shifted it to THQ hospital.

In another incident,15-year-old Moazzam Shoukat, r/o Moula pur road,Alla abad, consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues.He was shifted to Jinnah hospital,Lahore in serious condition but died.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Died Suicide Chunian

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 47 lives during last 24 hours in P ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia honours outgoing UAE Ambassador

34 minutes ago

UAE Press: Hope Probe registers first achievement ..

49 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

53 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Bahawalpur’s First ..

57 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.