Two commits suicide in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Two men allegedly committed suicide over domestic issues in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

According to city Chunian police, Kamran r/o Chunian jumped into BF link canal near Kot Gama and ended his life.

Rescue-1122 divers recovered the body and shifted it to THQ hospital.

In another incident,15-year-old Moazzam Shoukat, r/o Moula pur road,Alla abad, consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues.He was shifted to Jinnah hospital,Lahore in serious condition but died.

Police started investigation.