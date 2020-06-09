UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Commits Suicide In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:20 PM

Two commits suicide in separate incidents

Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents here in the limits of Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents here in the limits of Kasur.

According to Mustafaabad police on Tuesday,Zaman (25) r/o mohalla Baghechi committed suicide by shooting himself at his home after he had an altercation with family members over a domestic dispute.

Police said the victim was depressed over a prolonged unemployment.

In another incident,Allah ditta,r/o Theng Khatrian allegedly committed suicide by jumping into BS link canal Chunian over financial crisis.The search of victim's body was underway,said Rescue-1122.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Kasur Chunian Family

Recent Stories

Julphar resumes sales of products in Bahrain, Kuwa ..

21 minutes ago

Over 22,000 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

21 minutes ago

Abundant bilateral opportunities in China&#039;s t ..

21 minutes ago

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 299,200 cuse ..

13 seconds ago

Cathay Pacific unveils US$5 billion bailout plan

14 seconds ago

Cyprus welcomes first tourist flights since March

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.