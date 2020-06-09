Two commits suicide in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents here in the limits of Kasur.

According to Mustafaabad police on Tuesday,Zaman (25) r/o mohalla Baghechi committed suicide by shooting himself at his home after he had an altercation with family members over a domestic dispute.

Police said the victim was depressed over a prolonged unemployment.

In another incident,Allah ditta,r/o Theng Khatrian allegedly committed suicide by jumping into BS link canal Chunian over financial crisis.The search of victim's body was underway,said Rescue-1122.

Police started investigation.