Two Commits Suicide In Thaparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:29 PM

Two commits suicide in Thaparkar

Two persons including a woman committed suicide by hanging themselves in two different incidents in Tharparkar district of Sindh province

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman committed suicide by hanging themselves in two different incidents in Tharparkar district of Sindh province.

According to details, 37 year old Chahnoo Meghwar ended his life by hanging himself in village Baboo veroo in Nagarparkar taluka.

Meanwhile another incident took place in village Aadani when 20 years old Neelan w/o Mohan kolhi also ended her life by hanging herself Police handed over bodies to the heirs after fulfilling legal formalities.

