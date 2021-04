Two commits suicide in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Thursday.

Police said a young man Poonjo s/o Daamon Thakur ended his life in village Lanwari of Nangarparkar Taluka by hanging himself with a tree.

In another incident, a married woman Gomti w/o Sooraj kolhi ended her life by hanging herself with a tree in village meeno ki dhani.

Police handed over both bodies to their heirs after completing legal formalities.