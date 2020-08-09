UrduPoint.com
Two Commits Suicide Separately

Sun 09th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons committed suicide over domestic disputes in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that a 29-year-old Shamim Bibi, resident of chak no.280-RB swallowed poison pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.She was shifted to hospital in critical condition but died.

In other incident, 27-year-old Abdur Rehman,resident of Chak No.258-RB consumed poison bottle when his family reprimanded him over a minor domestic dispute.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Rukhsana Bibi resident of Tandlianwala, Aneela Maqbool resident of Chak No.108-GB, Syed Walayat Ali resident of Chak No.379-GB and 20-year-old Faizan Afzal resident of Samanabad also consumed poison in separate incidents and were shifted to hospitals where doctors were trying to save their lives.

