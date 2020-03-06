Two committed suicide in Faisalabad

Two persons committed suicide,while five others including four women separately attempted to end their lives over different domestic issues during the last 24 hours

According to hospital source here on Friday, Sajid (43) s/o Ismael, resident of chak no 253-RB committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan over domestic issue.

In another incident, 26-years-old Suleman s/o Zafar consumed poisonous acid over unknown issue and died in hospital.

Meanwhile, Shabana (50) w/o Zahid of Shahkot, Mehnaz (27) w/o Asgar of Jhang road, Najma (30) w/o Asif of Chiniot, Shahida (34) w/o Asgar from Chiniot, and Shahzeb (24) of Bole-de-Jhugi consumed poisonous pills. They were being provided necessary treatment at the hospital.