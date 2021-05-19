UrduPoint.com
Two Committed Suicide In Separate Incidents

Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:29 PM

Two committed suicide in separate incidents

Two persons committed suicides in separate incidents in Faisalabad during past 24 hours

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 56-year-old Anwaarul Haq resident of Jameel Abad committed suicide by shooting himself over some domestic issues.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 56-year-old Anwaarul Haq resident of Jameel Abad committed suicide by shooting himself over some domestic issues.

In other incident, Mubarak Ali resident of Chak No.77-JB Mullan Pur also committed suicide over a domestic dispute by swallowing poison pills.

The police handed over both bodies to their relatives aftercompleting necessary formalities.

