Two committed suicide in separate incidents

Two persons committed suicides in separate incidents in Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Two persons committed suicides in separate incidents in Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 56-year-old Anwaarul Haq resident of Jameel Abad committed suicide by shooting himself over some domestic issues.

In other incident, Mubarak Ali resident of Chak No.77-JB Mullan Pur also committed suicide over a domestic dispute by swallowing poison pills.

The police handed over both bodies to their relatives aftercompleting necessary formalities.