Two Committees Formed For Promotions In Women Development Dept
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Sindh government has formed two departmental promotion committees for the promotion of officers and personnel in the Women Development Department.
The Secretary Women Development will be chairman of the first committee for promotion of the officers of BPS 16 to 18, while the other members include Additional Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary.
The Director Women Development will be chairman of the committee, and the members include Deputy Secretary, Deputy Director and Assistant Director for promotions of the staffers of BPS 2 to 15.
The notification to this effect was issued by the Secretary to the Government of Sindh, Rashid Ahmed Zardari on January 21.
