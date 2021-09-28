Two confectionery manufacturing units sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration during a crackdown on adulterators sealed two factories for manufacturing substandard toffees' and other sweetish items on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off received by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood regarding the manufacturing of injurious toffees by some factories on Phandu Road.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tariq Hussain inspected various factories and found two factories manufacturing injurious toffees in a very unhygienic situation from chemicals.

The AAC while expressing anguish over the situation sealed both factories and arrested their owners. Furthermore, legal proceedings against them will be initiated against them.

The DC has directed the administrative officers for conducting inspection of factories within their areas of jurisdiction and taking action against those violating the officially announced standard operating procedures (SOPs).