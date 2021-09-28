UrduPoint.com

Two Confectionery Manufacturing Units Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two confectionery manufacturing units sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration during a crackdown on adulterators sealed two factories for manufacturing substandard toffees' and other sweetish items on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off received by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood regarding the manufacturing of injurious toffees by some factories on Phandu Road.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tariq Hussain inspected various factories and found two factories manufacturing injurious toffees in a very unhygienic situation from chemicals.

The AAC while expressing anguish over the situation sealed both factories and arrested their owners. Furthermore, legal proceedings against them will be initiated against them.

The DC has directed the administrative officers for conducting inspection of factories within their areas of jurisdiction and taking action against those violating the officially announced standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Road From

Recent Stories

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

14 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

43 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

49 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.