Two confirmed, 755 suspect cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Two confirmed cases of the dengue virus was reported in the city during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, 755 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province and their tests are being conducted.

So far 58 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 53 patients were discharged after recovery and currently five patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,719 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.