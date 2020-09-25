UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Confirmed, 755 Suspect Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Two confirmed, 755 suspect cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Two confirmed cases of the dengue virus was reported in the city during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, 755 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province and their tests are being conducted.

So far 58 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 53 patients were discharged after recovery and currently five patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,719 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab January From Government

Recent Stories

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

6 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

38 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

49 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

51 minutes ago

Asad reviews FETP projects under PSDP

26 minutes ago

2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.