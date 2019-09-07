Two conjoined baby girls separated after surgery

Two conjoined new-born girls were separated after a successful surgery at the Nishtar hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Two conjoined new-born girls were separated after a successful surgery at the Nishtar hospital.

According to the hospita, sources, wife of Manzar Abbas, a resident of Kabirwala, gave birth twin daughters who were conjoined.

After the birth of three hours, the doctors conducted an operation and separated babies who were conjoined near intestine.

The parents and doctors expressed pleasure over the successful operation. The girls were shifted to Neo-natal ward.