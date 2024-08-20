Two consecutive earthquakes hits Baramulla, IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Two consecutive earthquake strikes of 5.1 and 4.9 magnitude jolted Baramulla district of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday

According to Kashmir Media Service, initial reports indicate no loss of life or property in the earthquakes.

The Center for Seismology recorded the earthquake’s magnitude at and 5.1 and 4.9 on the Richter Scale, striking Baramulla district.

