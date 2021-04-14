UrduPoint.com
Two Constables Die After Prison Van Turns Turtle

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Two constables die after prison van turns turtle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Two police constables died while 28 prisoners got injured after prison van turned turtle near Chowk Azam bypass, Layyah, rescuer said Wednesday.

Prison van was taking away prisoners for court hearing in their respective cases.

Died officials were identified as Qaiser, son of Ashiq Hussain and Subhan.

Rescue team rushed to the scene to help out wounded people.

Rescue operation was initiated under supervision of Rescue and Safety Officer Inayatullah Baloch on direction of District Emergency Officer Dr Sajjad Ahmad.

The deceased officials were shifted at THQ hospital Chowk Azam.

Injured are included both men and women were also given medical treatment. Reason for turning down the vehicle wasn't ascertained by the officials concerned.

