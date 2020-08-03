Two Constables Dismissed Over Absence
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The SP Admin dismissed two police constables on constant absence and misconduct.
A police spokesman on Monday said that during a meeting, the SP Admin found that constables Muhammad Aslam and Ajmal were absent from their duties for a long time without permission andthey also failed to reply warnings and show cause notices within the stipulated time period.
To which, the SP Admin dismissed the constables from service.