Two constables dismissed over absence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The SP Admin dismissed two police constables on constant absence and misconduct.

A police spokesman on Monday said that during a meeting, the SP Admin found that constables Muhammad Aslam and Ajmal were absent from their duties for a long time without permission andthey also failed to reply warnings and show cause notices within the stipulated time period.

To which, the SP Admin dismissed the constables from service.