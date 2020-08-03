UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Constables Dismissed Over Absence

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Two constables dismissed over absence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The SP Admin dismissed two police constables on constant absence and misconduct.

A police spokesman on Monday said that during a meeting, the SP Admin found that constables Muhammad Aslam and Ajmal were absent from their duties for a long time without permission andthey also failed to reply warnings and show cause notices within the stipulated time period.

To which, the SP Admin dismissed the constables from service.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

18 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.