Two constables injured during encounter with robbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Unidentified robbers have injured two police constables during an encounter in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that constables Simaar Saeed and Fahad were on their routine patrolling near Mehndi Mohallah where they witnessed two suspects riding on a motorcycle.

They signaled the motorcyclists for stop but the outlaws opened fire at the police and accelerated their bike. The police constables received injuries and returned fire but the accused succeeded in escaping from the scene.

The injured constables were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated serious.

Receiving information, acting CPO Abdullah Ahmad immediately reached at the hospital and inquired about the health of police cops.

The CPO also directed SP Madina Town to probe into the incident and submit its report immediately so that the culprits could be arrested and taken to task without any delay.