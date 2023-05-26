Two constables martyred, DSP injured in accidental grenade blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :In an unfortunate incident on Thursday night, two constables lost their lives and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) sustained injuries following an explosion at the Khyber District police lines, located in close proximity to Peshawar.

According to Khyber police, the tragic incident occurred when a hand grenade accidently went off, reportedly due to mishandling by a police officer.

Due to the grenade blast constables Shah Mahmood and Aslam Gul were martyred while DSP Headquarters Nawaz Khan was injured.

Earlier, there were reports that the constables were martyred in an attack by the terrorists however the authorities swiftly confirmed that it was an unfortunate accident, ruling out any terrorist involvement.