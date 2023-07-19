Two constables suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Two police constables were suspended on charge of torturing a youth in police custody.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that two policemen of Kotwali police station had reportedly tortured a youth in police custody.

Taking notice of the incident, the officers suspended constables Wajid and Khalid.

An inquiry committee was also constituted to probe the matter while further actionwould be taken on its report, he added.