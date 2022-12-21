Two constables suspended for absence from duty

District Police Officer Tanvir Ahmed Malik suspended two constables for remaining absent from the police station during duty hours.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Tanvir Ahmed Malik suspended two constables for remaining absent from the police station during duty hours.

According to official sources, the DPO instructed DSP Mujahid Goraiya to conduct a surprise inspection of the police station and report him.

The DSP visited Sarwar Shaheed Police Station and found two constables, namely Mustufa and Attique, absent from duty.

DPO Malik, while suspending the absent constables, said nobody would be spared in case of negligence during the discharge of duties.