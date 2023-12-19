Two constables suspended over torturing innocent citizens

Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town has suspended two constables on charge of torturing innocent citizens in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town has suspended two constables on charge of torturing innocent citizens in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman Muhammad Nawaz said here on Tuesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia took strict action after receiving information that the police constables were involved in torturing innocent citizens in the limits of Millat Town police station.

He directed the SP Madina Town to probe into the matter and ensure justice for the victim party.

Therefore, SP Madina Town after initial investigation suspended two police constables including Muzammal (driver) and Nawaz and directed the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Nishatabad to conduct detailed inquiry of the incident and submit its report at the earliest. Further action would be taken on inquiry report, spokesman added.