Two convicted in explosive material case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted two person involved in an explosive material case.

The court handed down life imprisonment on two counts to both accused - Yasir Bashir and Fazal Elahi, and also ordered for seizing their properties.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after charges were proved against the accused. The prosecution also produced witnesses during the trial proceedings.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab had registered a case against the accused. The accused were arrested from Jallo Park area and explosive material was recovered from them.