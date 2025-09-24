Two Convicted In Separate Murder Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 08:05 PM
An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday verdicts in two separate murder trials, sentencing one convict to life imprisonment and the other to death after finding them guilty of murder
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday verdicts in two separate murder trials, sentencing one convict to life imprisonment and the other to death after finding them guilty of murder.
In the first case, Additional Sessions Judge Multan awarded life imprisonment to convict Ghulam Mujtaba for the 2024 murder of Umer Daraz in Mauza Nai Wala, jurisdiction of Police Station Makhdum Rasheed. The court ruled that the convict must also pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation to the heirs of the victim, failing which he will serve an additional six months in prison.
According to police investigations, Mujtaba fatally stabbed Umer Daraz due to personal resentment and was arrested after the case (FIR No. 1060/24 under Section 302 PPC) was registered.
In another case, the same court sentenced Majid Javed to death for the 2023 murder of Amir Ali in Rewari Mohalla, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Lohari Gate.
The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 2.5 million as compensation to the victim’s family, with an additional six months imprisonment in case of default.
Police investigations revealed that the murder stemmed from a dispute two days earlier when Amir Ali confronted the accused over extortion demands. In fit of anger, the accused Majid Javed later shot Amir Ali dead.
A case (FIR No. 560/23 under Section 302 PPC) was registered, and the accused was apprehended with strong evidence presented during the trial.
In both cases, police completed thorough investigations and submitted challans before the court, which led to the convictions.
Recent Stories
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Developmen ..
Shields distributed for exceptional service during Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Confer ..
British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partnership Driving Climate-Smart F ..
Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singapore discuss advancing excelle ..
Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhran
Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAPO Act case
Father dies six months after daughter donated liver
US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership
Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship from 2 ..
General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026
Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU
Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Arshad Ayub lauds ..6 minutes ago
-
Shields distributed for exceptional service during Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Conference6 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partnership Driving Climate-Smart Farming in Okara25 minutes ago
-
Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAPO Act case7 minutes ago
-
Father dies six months after daughter donated liver7 minutes ago
-
Arrest warrants for Mazari, Chattha cancelled, hearing adjourned to Sept 2950 minutes ago
-
APSUP hosts roundtable session to explore revolutionary reforms in higher education sector50 minutes ago
-
NCCIA registers cases against 3 YouTubers51 minutes ago
-
Faizabad ITP office to remain open 24 hours: IG Rizvi51 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman, EU envoy discuss parliamentary diplomacy51 minutes ago
-
Police present recovered children before IHC51 minutes ago