Two Convicted In Separate Murder Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 08:05 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday verdicts in two separate murder trials, sentencing one convict to life imprisonment and the other to death after finding them guilty of murder.

In the first case, Additional Sessions Judge Multan awarded life imprisonment to convict Ghulam Mujtaba for the 2024 murder of Umer Daraz in Mauza Nai Wala, jurisdiction of Police Station Makhdum Rasheed. The court ruled that the convict must also pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation to the heirs of the victim, failing which he will serve an additional six months in prison.

According to police investigations, Mujtaba fatally stabbed Umer Daraz due to personal resentment and was arrested after the case (FIR No. 1060/24 under Section 302 PPC) was registered.

In another case, the same court sentenced Majid Javed to death for the 2023 murder of Amir Ali in Rewari Mohalla, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Lohari Gate.

The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 2.5 million as compensation to the victim’s family, with an additional six months imprisonment in case of default.

Police investigations revealed that the murder stemmed from a dispute two days earlier when Amir Ali confronted the accused over extortion demands. In fit of anger, the accused Majid Javed later shot Amir Ali dead.

A case (FIR No. 560/23 under Section 302 PPC) was registered, and the accused was apprehended with strong evidence presented during the trial.

In both cases, police completed thorough investigations and submitted challans before the court, which led to the convictions.

