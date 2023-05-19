Two cops among 21 injured in hand-grenade attack on police van

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :At least 21 people were injured, including two cops after a police van was attacked by unidentified armed men with a hand grenade in Marwat market here on Friday, said District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad.

The DPO said that the armed assailants first attacked the police van with a hand grenade, in which 19 civilians and two policemen identified as Jameel and Abdul Ghaffar received critical injuries.

They then resorted to indiscriminate firing in a bid to escape which was retaliated by the injured police officials and one of the accused was arrested on the spot in injured condition.

The district police and Rescue 1122 rushed to the site of the incident and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital.

The police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation for the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack.