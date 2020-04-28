UrduPoint.com
Two Cops Among 4 Injured By Murder Accused In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:27 PM

Two cops among 4 injured by murder accused in Lahore

Four persons including two police officials were injured in firing by a murder accused at CIA Centre Ghaziabad, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Four persons including two police officials were injured in firing by a murder accused at CIA Centre Ghaziabad, here on Tuesday.

The CIA Civil Lines Police had arrested one Asif Siddique in connection with a murder case investigation some days ago.

On Tuesday, the accused snatched the pistol of a sub-inspector and tried to escape. When the police tried to overpower him, he opened fire and injured four persons Asghar, Riaz, Saeed and Ali Raza.

The accused fled the centre with handcuffs on. The injured were shifted to Services Hospital. In-charge CIA Amer Dogar said that police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Your Thoughts and Comments

