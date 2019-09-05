UrduPoint.com
Two Cops Arrested For Bribery, Harassing Citizens In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:32 PM

Two cops arrested for bribery, harassing citizens in Karachi

Two Policemen were arrested on Thursday for harassing and taking bribe from citizens on Shaheed Millat Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Two Policemen were arrested on Thursday for harassing and taking bribe from citizens on Shaheed Millat Road.

They were arrested and a case against both was registered at Bahadurabad Police Station on the directives of Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, said a statement.

AIGP-Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon had advised the citizens to report to him on his Whatsapp No. 03435142770, if they find any cop harassing or taking bribe from citizens while patrolling on foot or on motorbike, police mobile or during picketing.

He warned the police officers and personnel of strict departmental action in case of negligence, abuse of power and any other illegalactivity.

