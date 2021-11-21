Two cops arrested for receiving bribe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Two cops of capital police have been arrested on charges of receiving bribes from a citizen on the gate of PWD, informed a police spokesman on Sunday.

A case was also registered against the corrupt cops, he said. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has placed the two cops under suspension.

The accused cops have been identified as Abdullah and Tahir, the spokesman mentioned.

Similarly, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Lohibher was also suspended for not keeping a check and balance over his subordinates; SDPO is issued a charge sheet and Zonal SP was given displeasure letter by the capital police chief, he said.

A departmental inquiry has also been launched against the accused officers on orders of IG.

In a statement, IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman said there is no room for the corrupt elements and black sheep in the police department.

Strict action will be taken against those officers and cops who are found to fail in providing relief to citizens, the IG said.

Qazi advised the subordinates to behave politely with the citizens and initiate legal action against the criminalson a priority basis.