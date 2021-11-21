UrduPoint.com

Two Cops Arrested For Receiving Bribe

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 07:20 PM

Two cops arrested for receiving bribe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Two cops of capital police have been arrested on charges of receiving bribes from a citizen on the gate of PWD, informed a police spokesman on Sunday.

A case was also registered against the corrupt cops, he said. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has placed the two cops under suspension.

The accused cops have been identified as Abdullah and Tahir, the spokesman mentioned.

Similarly, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Lohibher was also suspended for not keeping a check and balance over his subordinates; SDPO is issued a charge sheet and Zonal SP was given displeasure letter by the capital police chief, he said.

A departmental inquiry has also been launched against the accused officers on orders of IG.

In a statement, IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman said there is no room for the corrupt elements and black sheep in the police department.

Strict action will be taken against those officers and cops who are found to fail in providing relief to citizens, the IG said.

Qazi advised the subordinates to behave politely with the citizens and initiate legal action against the criminalson a priority basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Sunday From IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

General Commission of the European Union hosts Oho ..

General Commission of the European Union hosts Ohood Al Roumi to share UAE exper ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

1 hour ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.