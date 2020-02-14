UrduPoint.com
Two Cops Arrested Over Harassment In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:29 PM

Two police constables have been suspended and arrested over harassing a citizen and depriving him of cash within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Two police constables have been suspended and arrested over harassing a citizen and depriving him of cash within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines here.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here on Friday said that on the complaint of the victim, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf directed to suspend and arrest two police constables after registering FIR.

He said that FIR had been lodged against two police constables- Ismael and Sami over harassing a daily wager vendor and allegedly depriving him of cash Rs 5,000. Narrating the details of the FIR, he said the complainant, Muhammad Nawaz submitted that he was selling out samosa confectionery near City Hotel Chowk when two men one of them wearing police uniform and another dressed in civil dress came there and starting to harass him.

"The two motorcyclists introduced themselves as police constables and asked me to sit on their bike on the pretext that a case had been lodged again me at police station," the plaintiff contended in the FIR. He maintained that the police constables took him away to Shahdra Park where they slapped him and deprived him of cash Rs 5,000.

He said the police constables left him in Shahdra Park area and fled away on their bike.

The police spokesman said that on the directives of DPO Bahawalpur, the two police constables mentioned above had been suspended, FIR had been lodged against them and they had been arrested.

