Two cops booked, SHO removed over custodial killing

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Shahzad Nadeem Boukhari on Sunday suspended and removed three police officials from the post for their alleged involvement in illegal detention, inhuman torture and custodial killing of a man.

A case of murder and illegal confinement was also registered against them.

Two cops were booked while the Station House Officer (SHO) of Taxila Police Station was removed from the post on allegedly torturing a citizen to death.

Subsequently, his family blocked the GT road near Taxila chowk for five long hours by placing his body middle of the road to register their protest over killing.

Taking notice of the issue, CPO Shahzad Nadeem Boukhari suspended ASI Zulfiqar and Constable Safdar, besides removing SHO Inspector Mirza Qammar Javaid from the post after his suspension.