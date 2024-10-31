Two cops, citizen hurt in firing by armed men

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) At least three persons including two police constables sustained injuries during police encounter in limits of Sadar police station.

According to a spokesperson for police, three armed suspects were present for robbery near Gulshan-e-Ijaz Colony, who opened fire on police upon it's arrival.

Two police constables -- Zahid Hussain and Shahbaz -- and a citizen sustained injuries due to firing by armed men. The armed men managed to escape after exchange of fire. Upon receiving the information, DPO Syed Ali reached the spot. He also inquired after the health of injured police constables and ordered provision of best medical facilities.

The search operation was launched for arrest of the fleeing suspects.