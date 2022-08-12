UrduPoint.com

Two Cops Dismissed From Service In Accused Escape Case

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 09:26 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Ahmad Nawaz Shah on Friday dismissed two policemen from service and censured another over negligence that had helped a proclaimed offender escape from the police custody.

Accused Nasir, a proclaimed offender, had escaped from police custody and a case was registered against the policemen with PS Sadar Alipur under section 155-C.

ASI Allah Bakhsh and constable Irshad Hussain were dismissed from service while driver-constable Sohail Ashiq was censured.

The DPO said, there was no space for incompetent officials in police department and those found involved in corruption including bribery would face stern action, police spokesman said in a statement.

