Two cops dismissed, inspector demoted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::DPO Nadeem Abbas Thursday dismissed two constables and demoted an inspector to the rank of ASI on abuse of authority.

During the orderly room proceedings, the DPO demoted inspector Iqbal Buzdar, the SHO of Rohillanwali, as assistant sub inspector on charge of delaying registration of FIR.

Two constables Abbas and Babar were dismissed from service on abuse of authority while another constable Sajjad faced confiscation of one-year service after charges of behaving indecently with women were substantiated, the police spokesman said.

The DPO said that no corrupt element in police would be tolerated and every one would have to go through accountability.

He also distributed cash prizes worth Rs 80000 besides appreciation certificates among police officials on showing good performance.